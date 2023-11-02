AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $812,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

