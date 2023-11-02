Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE GPK opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

