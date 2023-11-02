IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Airbnb by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $810,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,620,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,623 shares of company stock valued at $87,937,880. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.47 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.71. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

