Rathbones Group PLC Has $143.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129,449 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.