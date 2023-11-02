Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $737.31 million, a P/E ratio of 126.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 822.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 516,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 81,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

