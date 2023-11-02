Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.00

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.77), with a volume of 54348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Epwin Group Price Performance

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.11. The firm has a market cap of £93.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

