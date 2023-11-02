Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

