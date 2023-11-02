New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.00

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.28), with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.33).

New Star Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £77.77 million, a P/E ratio of -476.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.78.

New Star Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -869.57%.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

