Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $222.25 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.