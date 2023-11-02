Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 09/30/2023 earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. On average, analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $461.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

