Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

