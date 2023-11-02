GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $63.17, but opened at $66.69. GE HealthCare Technologies shares last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares traded.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

