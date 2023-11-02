Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

KLA stock opened at $476.53 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $307.30 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

