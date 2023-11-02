Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $370.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.97 and a 200-day moving average of $395.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

