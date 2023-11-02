Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $12.56 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.11% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.32 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

