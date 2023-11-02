Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $12.56 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.11% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.32 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
