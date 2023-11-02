American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $2,341,316 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.40.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.01. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

