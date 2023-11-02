Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 617.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

