Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, reports.
Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MVLY opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51.
Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Valley Bancorp
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.