Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MVLY opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

