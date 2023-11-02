Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15), reports. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 212,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 711,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 299,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

