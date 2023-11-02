Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $4.30-4.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $115.37 on Thursday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 110.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 74.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.94.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
