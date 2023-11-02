General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

