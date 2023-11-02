Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $4.88 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.07 and its 200-day moving average is $232.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.