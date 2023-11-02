Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $509.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $405.63 and a fifty-two week high of $525.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.