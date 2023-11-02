United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $409.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.90 and its 200-day moving average is $419.12. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.31 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.