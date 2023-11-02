Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 419.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176,287 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.5% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $189.39 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.54 and a one year high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.