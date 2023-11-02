Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in Confluent by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 697,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

