Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

