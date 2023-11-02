AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.47 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

