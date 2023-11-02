Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 28th

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Sprott has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SII. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sprott by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprott by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

