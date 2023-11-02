Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.38

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.38 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.38 ($0.11), with a volume of 48008011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

Greatland Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company has a market cap of £497.65 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Clive Latcham sold 2,050,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £143,500 ($174,616.70). 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

