Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 6.4%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)'s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 587,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,923,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.20 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 811,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,247 shares of company stock worth $7,552,572 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $87,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

