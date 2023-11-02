KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.52. 3,612,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,218,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

KE Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. KE had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of KE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in KE by 56.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

