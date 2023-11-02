Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 6,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 65,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,712 shares of company stock worth $181,131. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

