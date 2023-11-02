Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,394,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 812,600 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $3.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.92 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

