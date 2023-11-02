Thomson Reuters Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE TRI opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

