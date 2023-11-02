Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,170.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,170.00 and last traded at C$1,171.58, with a volume of 36070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,146.60.

FFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,400.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,042.91.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 177.8637771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

