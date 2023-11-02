Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 45500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

