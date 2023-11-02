Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Durango Resources Company Profile

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

