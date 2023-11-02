Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

