K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Up 25%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 139,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 218,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.48.

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

