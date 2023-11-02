Analysts Offer Predictions for Semtech Co.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semtech in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $861.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 43.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Semtech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

