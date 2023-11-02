Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.16 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARDX opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock valued at $104,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ardelyx by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.