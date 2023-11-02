Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.29

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.29 and last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 664980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

