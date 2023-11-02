Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Raised by Analyst

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 47,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in HEICO by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

