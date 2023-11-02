FY2025 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Americas Silver by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 975,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

