FY2025 Earnings Estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

HTBI stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $356.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.66.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 41,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 432,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

