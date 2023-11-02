JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 977,489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 956% from the previous session’s volume of 92,576 shares.The stock last traded at $44.06 and had previously closed at $44.08.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

