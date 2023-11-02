Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 56706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
