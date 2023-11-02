Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.85

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 1120880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,493,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

