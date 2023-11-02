abrdn plc Buys 15,416 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.32% of Waters worth $49,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Waters by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,114,000 after buying an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $240.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average of $271.77. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

